How to convert your music library to 432hz (Repost)

This is a tutorial on how to convert your music library to A432hz using Audacity, a free digital audio workstation with many features that equals and even surpasses some commercial applications.





Since this tutorial was created, Audacity has gone through several changes, so I've only provided links to the version I'm using here. Some functionality may have changed in recent versions so it's advised you download the older version. Then when you're comfortable with learning more, try out the most recent distribution which has several added music related functions.





Windows: https://www.fosshub.com/Audacity-old.html?dwl=audacity-win-3.1.3-64bit.exe





Mac: https://www.fosshub.com/Audacity-old.html?dwl=audacity-macos-3.1.3-Intel.dmg





Linux: You can install from your distros repositories with [sudo apt-get install audacity] or download a portable app-image here - > https://www.fosshub.com/Audacity-old.html?dwl=audacity-linux-3.1.3-x86_64.AppImage