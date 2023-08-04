Create New Account
Democrats "....opened up a can of worms..." Regarding Election Fraud
You Silenced Me
Trump's smart and sexy defense lawyer Alina Habba. Tells the fake news. Democrat prosecutor Jack Smith "opened up a can of worms "because he was ordered by the judge to present all evidence regarding Election Fraud in 2020. This information is also given to Trump's legal team to use. And they should be able to add more proof as well.

