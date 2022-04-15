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White People have Amazing Ancestry and Should be Proud
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18 views • April 15, 2022
Today's Amalek Rothschilds are using the media and Hollywood to gaslight Whites that they and their predecessors are bad. But the truth is exactly the opposite. Whites and their ancestors are the most creative and just people the world has ever produced.
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