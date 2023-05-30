Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Non-Existent Climate Crisis: Totalitarians want Control Over Every Aspect of Our Lives
29 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
Shop now

Australian broadcaster, Alan Jones:

"Carbon dioxide is 0.04% of the atmosphere. Human beings create only 3% of that 0.04%. Is anyone seriously suggesting that we should stand the economy on its head, force up energy prices, damage business, jeopardise employment, because 0.04% of the atmosphere is carbon dioxide?"


Yes Alan, that's exactly what the climate totalitarians are suggesting, because none of this really has anything to do with saving the planet, and everything to do with deliberately wiping out the middle class, drastically reducing our standard of living and exerting absolute totalitarian control over every aspect of our lives, under the mere guise of "saving the planet" from the non-existent "climate emergency".


Source: https://youtube.com/watch?v=c79UkAnrFhw

Keywords
whowefnon-existent climate crisisclimate totalitariansfake climate hoax

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket