Welcome To Proverbs Club.Support Or Ignore The Poor.

Proverbs 28:27 (NIV).

27 Those who give to the poor will lack nothing,

but those who close their eyes to them receive many curses.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Blessings for those who support the poor.

Curses for those who ignore them.

https://pc1.tiny.us/3cafcp7t

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