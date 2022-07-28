© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Support Or Ignore The Poor.
Proverbs 28:27 (NIV).
27 Those who give to the poor will lack nothing,
but those who close their eyes to them receive many curses.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Blessings for those who support the poor.
Curses for those who ignore them.
https://pc1.tiny.us/3cafcp7t
#those #give #poor #lack #nothing #close #eyes #receive #curses