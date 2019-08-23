© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Return to Babylon (Part 1): The Reprobate Separation
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • August 23, 2019
Discourse on the ever-widening mental, spiritual and philosophical differences between the 'goats' and the 'sheep' in these end-time days. By means of insidious programming and seemingly bizarre narratives, the goats are trying to manifest a return to [pagan] Babylon, on a world-wide scale. The battle lines are being drawn, and the gap differentiating the dichotomy between good vs evil increases daily. The result of this epic battle, between powerful forces and modern institutions, rests upon one’s system of belief; clearly, one must choose to support either one or the other ‘way’. _________________________________________________________ Please visit my YouTube
channel for hundreds of videos covering a variety of topics concerning the Awakening, scriptures, beliefs, as well as social, cultural and geo-political realities
My sites and ‘channels’
YouTube: GTox444 Over 400 produced videos + hundreds of titles from others of a similar mind, on MANY topics!
Go To:
https://www.youtube.com/user/GTox444
BitChute: GT’s BitcHoot (testing a few newer videos—please visit!)):
Go To:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/2NsccsLcb1Ms/
Brighteon: GT Awakening (testing a few newer videos—please visit!):
Go To:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/geeteevlogger
Blogspot/Blogger: Ramblings of a Wayward GT—Articles, opines and a seminal collection of ‘Awakening’ videos that everyone should view, plus Jonesian Alex /Knight David/ Shroyer Owen show[s] mirror [live] (ya, really.)
Go To:
http://waywardgt.blogspot.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.