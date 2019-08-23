Return to Babylon (Part 1): The Reprobate Separation

Discourse on the ever-widening mental, spiritual and philosophical differences between the 'goats' and the 'sheep' in these end-time days. By means of insidious programming and seemingly bizarre narratives, the goats are trying to manifest a return to [pagan] Babylon, on a world-wide scale. The battle lines are being drawn, and the gap differentiating the dichotomy between good vs evil increases daily. The result of this epic battle, between powerful forces and modern institutions, rests upon one’s system of belief; clearly, one must choose to support either one or the other ‘way’. _________________________________________________________ Please visit my YouTube channel for hundreds of videos covering a variety of topics concerning the Awakening, scriptures, beliefs, as well as social, cultural and geo-political realities My sites and ‘channels’ YouTube: GTox444 Over 400 produced videos + hundreds of titles from others of a similar mind, on MANY topics! Go To: https://www.youtube.com/user/GTox444 BitChute: GT’s BitcHoot (testing a few newer videos—please visit!)): Go To: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/2NsccsLcb1Ms/ Brighteon: GT Awakening (testing a few newer videos—please visit!): Go To: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/geeteevlogger Blogspot/Blogger: Ramblings of a Wayward GT—Articles, opines and a seminal collection of ‘Awakening’ videos that everyone should view, plus Jonesian Alex /Knight David/ Shroyer Owen show[s] mirror [live] (ya, really.) Go To: http://waywardgt.blogspot.com/