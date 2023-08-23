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Mask Mandates Are Coming Back to Nebraska - Real Free News Nebraska
Real Free News
Real Free News
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295 views • August 23, 2023

Masks are coming back! Douglas County in Nebraska was one of the last counties to remove the mask mandates in America. Will DC be one of the first to make up another mask mandate?DC still has the Fat Health Dictator Lindsay HUGE. She's the politically placed diversity hire based on weight (she's really fat) and ideology (she's really stupid). Nebraska got rid of the affirmative action politically placed diversity hire based also, on weight (she was really fat) and ideology (she was really stupid), and also skin color (she's a anti-white racist blct). But still has all the other NDHHS Frauds! The same DC Commies and DC Bored of Health Frauds who are Big Pharma's little whores. DC still has the Omaha Clown Council and Mayor Hot Turd.

So it looks like the meaningless mask mandates are planned for DC again. Why are these grown-ups, who are corrupt child-like idiots, still making decisions for anyone? Oh yeah, because DC is one of the most vaxed counties in America. The clueless, ignorant, and gullible voters continued to vote for these frauds who continue to ruin everyone's life. The dim-witted DC voters don't want to look stupid for believing the covid fraud, following the made-up mask mandates, and taking the covid death shot so they will keep voting and following the same child-like idiots.

  The same covidiot "leaders" in DC will continue to push the covid nonsense, like masks, because they don't want to look stupid either. Plus, they get bribed, get paid off, and make money by pushing the covid nonsense. So yes the made-up mask mandates are coming back to Douglas County Nebraska.

https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/mask-mandates-are-coming-back-to?utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

#omaha #Nebraska #douglascounty #mask #maskmandate #madup #health #countyhealth #douglascountyhealth #NDHHS #NebraskaDHHS #maskup #maskupmetro #bigredresponsible #necovid19 #nebraskamask #shareomaha #visitiomaha #wedontcoast #givingtuesday402 #huskers #cornhuslers #gobigred #gbr

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