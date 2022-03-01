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Ep. 654 – Majority Of Democrats Want Teachers’ Unions To Have More Say In Schools Than Parents
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30 views • March 01, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start with a startling new poll that finds a majority of Democrats want teachers' unions to have more power and control over students than their own parents.
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© FreedomProject 2022
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