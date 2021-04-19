Radical Truth #18 - The Trinity? Which One?

People commonly bring up the Trinity, especially when attempting to refute Christianity. As Christians, what is a good way to explain and defend the Trinity? If you’re challenged by a Muslim, perhaps your first question should be, “Which one?”

Here's the video of the ex-Muslim Imam (now Christian) who was mentioned in this episode: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=3522256747788177

And here's "Fabricating Jesus: How the Cults Distort the Gospel of Christ" https://www.bitchute.com/video/0un383hzTWvE/

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