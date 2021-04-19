Radical Truth #18 - The Trinity? Which One?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
People commonly bring up the Trinity, especially when attempting to refute Christianity. As Christians, what is a good way to explain and defend the Trinity? If you’re challenged by a Muslim, perhaps your first question should be, “Which one?”
Here's the video of the ex-Muslim Imam (now Christian) who was mentioned in this episode: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=3522256747788177
And here's "Fabricating Jesus: How the Cults Distort the Gospel of Christ" https://www.bitchute.com/video/0un383hzTWvE/
Website: https://www.radicaltruth.net
Donate: https://www.radicaltruth.net/donate