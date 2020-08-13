White House Siege – Starts Sept. 17?, 3177

Good evening, I’m still reporting on the coup.

According to ZeroHedge, the group at the center of the Occupy Wall Street movement of 2011 has announced that it will lay siege to the White House on their 9th anniversary.

According to an online magazine out of Vancouver, British Columbia called AdBusters, a group calling themselves the “Blackspot Collective” is organizing the attack on the White House beginning on Sept. 17. They believe they will be able to overtake the Secret Service and then occupy the White House for 50 days – until the Nov. 3rd election.

According to their manifesto:

“The Occupy anniversary arrives September 17th, 2020. And it may be the perfect day to trigger another global big-bang moment — a massive collective action of the sweetest kind of disobedience.

The why hardly needs recitation. Because, for these nine years, the shadows have only grown longer. Inequality has soared. Not a single Wall Street CEO spent a night in jail for his role in the 2008 financial meltdown. Politicians and corporate criminals continue to savage the public trust with impunity. And all the while, this howling void of a president, his sins too many to name, sits smugly atop a corona death-toll that may surpass two-hundred thousand Americans by Christmas.

It’s time again for dramatic, decisive action. Which is why, on September 17th, in the original and enduring spirit of Occupy, we and tens of thousands of our fellow citizens will stream into Lafayette Square, in Washington. D.C.

We will lay siege to the White House. And we will sustain it for exactly fifty days. A siege only works if it is sustained. We witnessed this — the multiplying power of a strategic occupation — nine years ago. You dig in, hold your ground, and the tension accumulates, amplifies, goes global.

Fifty days — September 17th to November 3rd.

Let us once again summon the sweet, revolutionary nonviolence that was our calling card in Zuccotti Park.

#WhiteHouseSiege will electrify the U.S. election season — and it doesn’t stop there. Drawing wind from #MeToo, #BLM, #ExtinctionRebellion, and protests against Trump’s lethal bungling of coronavirus, we’ll inspire a global movement of systemic change — a Globa