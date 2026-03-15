🚨4x combat vet on sending US troops to Kharg island 'A disastrously terrible idea' - Daniel Davis, who served in Desert Storm, Iraq, & twice in Afghanistan

🚨🔊 4x combat vet on sending US troops to Kharg island: 'A disastrously terrible idea'

Daniel Davis, who served in Desert Storm, Iraq, and twice in Afghanistan, warns that sending 3,000 Marines to take Iran's oil terminal would be a slaughter.

⚔️ Air assault via slow-moving helicopters will be sitting ducks for IRGC shoulder-fired missiles and machine guns.

Whether it's the real target or a diversion, the vulnerability is the same.

Forcing open the Strait of Hormuz would require seizing a strip of land the size of Vietnam, he says.

Adding, from another clip of this interview with Daniel Davis:

Retired Lt. Col. Davis: Iran's yuan move in Strait 'more fatal than military loss' for US

Amid the war, reports suggest Tehran is considering demanding payment in Chinese yuan for oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz — a direct challenge to the petrodollar, retired Lt. Col. Daniel Davis said.

💬 "If you lost the petrodollar, that would be even more fatal than a military loss. The US will do everything to prevent that — more than the combat itself."

He expressed concern that the war could escalate beyond the Gulf, and warned that "a desperate Israel" might eventually break the nuclear taboo if the conflict drags on.

Adding:

Trump’s Jewish son-in-law seeks to make billions from Middle East war

Jared Kushner is reportedly seeking about $5B for his firm Affinity Partners, courting sovereign wealth funds from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, the New York Times reports, citing people familiar with the matter. Riyadh alone has already poured $2B into the fund.

Affinity Partners, founded in 2021, manages $5B+ and holds stakes tied to Israel’s defense sector, including companies connected to Elbit Systems and Israel Shipyards.

👉 The fundraising push comes as Kushner has increasingly acted as the public face of US diplomacy in the Middle East, representing Washington in regional talks as if the State Department barely exists.

Meanwhile, speculation about his influence in the region keeps growing. According to reporting cited by The New York Times and other US outlets, Kushner has been among the advisers shaping Washington’s approach to Iran during the current crisis.

War sweeps the region — and apparently also primes fundraising season.

Adding, also Trump's two sons have recently received Pentagon contracts, so they can make more money too. : (