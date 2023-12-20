Joe Biden is a 'threat to democracy': Donald Trump

Former US president Donald Trump says Joe Biden is a “threat to democracy”. Mr Trump addressed a crowd of supporters in the US state of Iowa on Tuesday (local time). “It’s no wonder crooked Joe Biden and the far-left lunatics are desperate to stop us,” Mr Trump said. “Joe Biden is a threat to democracy.” Mr Trump’s remarks come as he continues to lead in the polls, especially against President Biden.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.