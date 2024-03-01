Dems' Lawfare Loss

Major setback for Dems’ dirty tricks.
The media relive their 2016 trauma.
Weaponized lawsuits against Trump falling apart.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (29 February 2024)
