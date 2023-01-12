Defining Grace and Law

In the second half of Ezekiel chapter 37, we find an end times picture of when the orthodox Jews and the Neo Evangelicals will come back together, being now clearly seen as the Messiah-rejecting Jews back with the Law rejecting Evangelicals, or grace and law reunited from both sides!

But in the meantime, there are many of us already becoming a strong part of this glorious reunion. Are you with us? Do you accept both the law and grace as they were meant to be sung together as we also see prophecied in Revelation 14:3 and 15:3?

We originally posted this one in 2014.