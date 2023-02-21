Create New Account
2/21/2023 -- USO underwater seabase placemark DELETED BY GOOGLE today -- DUTCHSINSE
Alex Hammer
Published 19 hours ago

The USO (unidentified submersible object) base which was marked on Google Earth has now been removed by Google directly.

This whole thing couldn't get any more strange!

Coordinates of location : 34 0 0.14 N , 119 1 23.57 W

Original video showing the Google address put on by Google from 2 days ago on Feb 18, 2023 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ABCb9...

