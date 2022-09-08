Create New Account
STOP REFUSING COVID 19 VACCINES, THEY ARE ACTUALLY INCREDIBLY AWESOME AND BENEFICIAL! TRUST SCIENCE
Alex Hammer
Published 2 months ago

(Re-upload) This was too good to fade away into obscurity. I made this nearly exactly one year ago today.


Please share this message. There are lots of people on Bitchute and other places misinforming you about the COVID-19 vaccines. Please just trust the SCIENCE.


Dr Jesus (I mean Fauci) has already confirmed that they are safe and effective. But did you know about all the other cool side effects that can really improve your life?


Please get your Covid shot! Don't be selfish!


Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/


chemtrailsgeoengineeringbiblepropagandagenocidecriminalsnwo1984agenda 21mandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxvaccine passportsgraphene oxide

