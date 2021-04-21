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Wisconsin Mom & Patriot Testifies Against “Convention of States” Scheme
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20 views • April 21, 2021
Dominque Uhl, a conservative Christian, wife, mother, and patriot from Wisconsin discusses her recent testimonies before the Wisconsin State Legislature against the Convention of States Project-backed constitutional convention resolutions AJR 9 and SJR 8. Having done her own research about the dangers of an Article V convention, Dominque sees through the salesmanship tactics of Meckler and other pro-convention lobbyists and warns legislators and fellow patriots against convening such a convention under Article V.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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