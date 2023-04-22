Create New Account
Miles Guo-CCP enemy number one, is the Chinese billionaire who now sits in a federal detention center with no bail, but the CCP agent is bailed out
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
https://gettr.com/post/p2eyjby9395

Miles Guo-CCP enemy number one, is the Chinese billionaire who now sits in a federal detention center with no bail, but the CCP agent is bailed out. Miles Guo warned of this exact thing years ago

中国亿万富翁郭文贵先生-CCP的头号敌人，现在被拘留在联邦拘留中心，不让被保释.但中共的代理人被保释出来了，郭文贵先生早在几年前就警告过这一切。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #weaponization #WayneDuPree #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #ccpsecretpolicestations #takedowntheccp #arrestharrylu #arrestchenjinping


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579

