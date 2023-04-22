https://gettr.com/post/p2eyjby9395
Miles Guo-CCP enemy number one, is the Chinese billionaire who now sits in a federal detention center with no bail, but the CCP agent is bailed out. Miles Guo warned of this exact thing years ago
中国亿万富翁郭文贵先生-CCP的头号敌人，现在被拘留在联邦拘留中心，不让被保释.但中共的代理人被保释出来了，郭文贵先生早在几年前就警告过这一切。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #weaponization #WayneDuPree #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #ccpsecretpolicestations #takedowntheccp #arrestharrylu #arrestchenjinping
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.