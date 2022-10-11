Russia Losing Against Ukraine, Bologna!

Christopher shares thoughts and insights about the current conflict in Ukraine. The people's of Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics and Zaporozhye and Kherson regions have spoken loud and clear about what they want. They want freedom. I don't care what Biden and the American press say, we are not on the right side. The press keeps telling us that mighty Russia is losing a conventional war with Ukraine. This is the biggest bunch of bologna that I have ever heard. Stop the lies and start seeing the truth. Listen as Christopher shares his viewpoint.

for more visit us on www.radiantfire.org