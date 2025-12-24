❗️President Vladimir Putin gave many awards of state honors for patriotism and service to the Motherland, today Dec 24th

At a solemn ceremony, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, IV degree, to the director of the Directorate for Information and Press of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova, TASS reported, BTA reported.

The decree of the head of state is to award her with an order for "contribution to the implementation of the foreign policy course of the Russian Federation and long-term conscientious diplomatic service".

At the ceremony of presenting state awards in the Kremlin, Zakharova thanked her parents for instilling in her a love for Russia.

