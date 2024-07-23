GlobalResistance Resist Coin Launched LAUNCH VIDEO Get RESIST now! 2024-07-24

The GlobalResistance (RESIST) coin on pump.fun:

https://pump.fun/9dznJrtUkGW38frtf44MU3sNVvkKWjqozayVHf1npump





Because I don't use Telegram and only this video to promote the Resist coin it may take a while before the price gets to 10x, 100x or 1000x. Please hold on for a while so GlobalResistance (RESIST) can grow.

For now it's possible the one and only RESIST coin is only tradeable using pump.fun in combination with a wallet like Phantom Wallet. If you can't sell it using your (Phantom) wallet use pump.fun to sell your RESIST coin. If the (Phantom) wallet by itself cannot sell the coin you can sell it with the wallet using https://pump.fun/9dznJrtUkGW38frtf44MU3sNVvkKWjqozayVHf1npump (verified)





Name:

GlobalResistance





ticker:

Resist





Form global resistance to genocidal tyrants. 1. Stop the bloody wars: introduce a global peace agreement and permanent ceasefire agreement. 2. Make computers of critical infrastructure cyber attack resilient 3. Make Global Genedrive Genocide impossible 4. Create a perfect society in which maximum fulfilment is bestowed upon everybody.





https://gab.com/globalresistance





Pump this resist coin for a better future for humanity and or for profit.

Thank you and may peace be with the people who did.

Resist, defy and never comply with genocidal thus illegal measures!

Peace!