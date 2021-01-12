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The media don't want this out
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611 views • January 12, 2021
Johnny Bigger, January 3, 2021

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Please SHARE this as widely as you feel drawn...
"The Media DON'T Want This Out"

Visit @Johnny Bigger & @MotivHolic for more...

►► Special Thanks to David Icke !

► "Many people are COMPLETELY NEGLIGENT of this"
https://youtu.be/ZUSI1aHYosk

► Footage licensed through Storyblocks.com
► Music licensed through Audioblocks.com
► Fair Use Disclaimer:

Our purpose, when making motivational videos, is to make quality educational motivational videos and share these with our viewers.

1)This video has no negative impact on the original works (It would actually be positive for them)
2)This video is also used for teaching purposes.
3)It is transformative in nature.
4)I ONLY used bits and pieces of videos to get the point across where necessary.

If you are the legal content owner of any videos here and would like them removed please message me at https://www.facebook.com/johny-bigger-2010033432620156/
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