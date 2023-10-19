Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Video Blessing for Israel October, 2023
channel image
Abide in Christ
18 Subscribers
7 views
Published a day ago

We love you Israel. We are thinking of you. We are praying for you. Your are on our hearts and minds.
This is a video I put together of Israel and I hope it blesses her! My good friend Donna Squeglia reads from the book of Psalms... and the famous Messianic singer Joshua Aaron sings the beautiful Song in Hebrew, called... The Blessing.

Keywords
pray for the peace of jerusalemthose who love thee will prosperif you bless israel you will be blessed

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket