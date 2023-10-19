A Video Blessing for Israel October, 2023

We love you Israel. We are thinking of you. We are praying for you. Your are on our hearts and minds.
This is a video I put together of Israel and I hope it blesses her! My good friend Donna Squeglia reads from the book of Psalms... and the famous Messianic singer Joshua Aaron sings the beautiful Song in Hebrew, called... The Blessing.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.