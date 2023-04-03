"Many will say that they believe in God, they'll even say they believe the gospel, but they utterly reject the terms that God has revealed unto them as to how sinners can be saved." Is that you?
Consider God's Way of Salvation as shown in the scriptures. May the Lord bless you.
Learn more at https://www.theoldpaths.org/
