LAWYERS FOR LIBERTY WILL SEND A FORMAL EMAIL TO THE HEADTEACHER FOR FREE.

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Send a Legal Email to Your Child’s School
Lawyers for Liberty can send a formal email to the headteacher advising them of the legal risks of their policy.
https://lawyersforliberty.uk/schooljabs/?blogsub=confirming#blog_subscription-6