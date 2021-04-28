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Swat Teamed Canadian Pastor Declares War on Covid Tyranny
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60 views • April 28, 2021
Artur Pawlowski of http://streetchurch.ca joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the latest over-enforcement of the Canadian government to persecute him for his religion with a SWAT team. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608886f83eb1a210d3d34770
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