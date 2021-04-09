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General Flynn Asking Everyone To Watch Alex Jones SPARS 2025-2028 Video
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352 views • April 09, 2021
Here's a short 3 minute video showing Flynn telling everyone to view the SPARS 2025-2028 video by Alex Jones. The video by Alex, is a must watch to understand what is going on and headed this way. It also shows fauci telling everyone Trump will have a surprise outbreak to deal with. Fauci said this in 2017. He knew and took part in all of this, by helping fund the gain of function study at Chapel Hill and then funding Wuhan when that type of research became illegal here in the US.
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