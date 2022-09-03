5G Neuro Damage PART 3: Symptoms and Addiction Effects. EMFs are Physiologically Addictive. EMF Calcium Channel Activation Same as Drug Addiction. Dr. Martin Pall on OneRadioNetwork.com

More at: http://energyme333.com/articles/energy5G.html

Martin L Pall, Ph.D. is a Professor Emeritus at Washington State University and expert on EMF (5G) action on voltage gate calcium channels (VGCCs).

"1.) 5G attacks our nervous systems including our brains leading to widespread neurological/neuropsychiatric effects. 2.) 5G attacks our endocrine (that is hormonal) systems."

Full Show: https://oneradionetwork.com/all-shows/dr-martin-pall-5g-great-risk-for-eu-u-s-and-international-health-compelling-evidence-for-eight-distinct-types-of-great-harm-caused-by-electromagnetic-field-emf-exposures-and-the-mechanism-tha/

What is the basic mechanism of action?

EMFs act on calcium channel function. Calcium channels are essential for healthy body function. "...this is very very important, because it is telling us how the EMFs are working... 29 papers which show you can block [body] effects or greatly lower them with calcium channel blockers...Part of the problem is that these [calcium] channels are essential for body function. Essential for the nervous system, for the muscles, for the heart. You can't just block them..." ~ Dr. Martin Pall, www.OneRadioNetwork.com

"Dr. Martin Pall – 5G: Mr. Pall explains in great detail exactly what EMF’s do and how they disrupt the bodily systems of humans, animals and plants. Great risk for EU, U.S. and International Health! Compelling Evidence for Eight Distinct Types of Great Harm Caused by Electromagnetic Field (EMF) Exposures and the Mechanism that Causes Them – June 20, 2019" ~ www.OneRadioNetwork.com

Letter to The Guardian newspaper, UK, from Martin L. Pall, PhD, Professor Emeritus, Washington State University, July 30, 2019

https://radiationdangers.com/studies/5g-dangers-dr-martin-pall-letter-to-the-guardian-newspaper/



