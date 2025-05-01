‘Ukraine is LOSING on the battlefield, and this WILL NOT BE REVERSED’ – Jeffrey Sachs, Judging Freedom clip

‘Ukraine is LOSING on the battlefield, and this WILL NOT BE REVERSED’ – Jeffrey Sachs

💬 “Ukraine has a real choice, and the choice is make a settlement that is NOT according to its wish list, but is a settlement that reflects the realities that Ukraine faces, OR face further losses on the battlefield,” world-renowned American economist Jeffrey Sachs told Judge Andrew Napolitano.

🔥Hunter Biden drops lawsuit against IRS whistleblowers – What’s he hiding?

Hunter Biden just quietly ditched his lawsuit against two IRS agents who exposed the DOJ’s "slow-walked" tax fraud probe into him.

⚖️2023 Lawsuit: Claimed whistleblowers "embarrassed him" by revealing his confidential tax drama.

🚨2025 Retreat: Dropped case with prejudice (aka: can’t try again) after his lawyers bailed.

🔊"He wanted to intimidate us - but chickened out before trial. Guess who was right?"

Hunter pleaded guilty to dodging $1.4M in taxes (then got a pardon from dad).

Trump briefly hired one whistleblower at the IRS.

