P.2 Forgivingness as an immensely liberating spiritual adventure MVI_1421-2merged
Published 15 hours ago
Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/30801195-06fa-41e3-a8af-33a6ecd7ca3f

I am sharing my experience of my focus of forgiveness upon someone who has been, for decades, horrible to me since my earliest memories, of over sixty years. The liberation from the process is indescribably wonderful, the empowerment that flows into me is continuous, and the opportunity to sublimate this empowerment to the ever-better doing of God’s will is real and potent.

Keywords
forgivenessspiritualityopportunityreligionsoulspiritual growthwill of godempowermentgreatnesscharactersublimationtruth beauty and goodnesssoul-healing

