The Great Tribulation - PART 2

In this video by Knowing The Times we examine some of the future events connected with the great tribulation that Jesus warned about in Matt.24:21, including the sixth trumpet of Revelation 9. In this series we look to answer some of the following questions: What is the great tribulation? When does it start? When does it end? How long does it last? Does the Book of Revelation mention the great tribulation? Will Christians go through the great tribulation? More videos like this one on the subject of Bible Prophecy will be uploaded regularly! Teaching and narration by John Wiertzema. Become a Patron: https://www.patreon.com/knowingthetimes SUBSCRIBE TO THIS CHANNEL to get notified when new videos are available! Teaching and narration by John Wiertzema. http://www.knowingthetimes.org