Η Παγκοσμιοποίηση θέλει τον κόσμο πρόβατα - Globalization wants the people sheep

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Globalization wants the people sheep. From the show "Gates of the Unknown" by researcher Chardavelas that talks about globalization in greek TV.
Η Παγκοσμιοποίηση θέλει τους λαούς πρόβατα. Απο την εκπομπή "Οι Πύλες του Ανεξήγητου" απο τον δημοσιογράφο-ερευνητή Χαρδαβέλα, με θέμα την παγκοσμιοποίηση στην ελλήνική τηλεόραση.
Original video (Αρχικό βίντεο) : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AxjkPfhLfI4