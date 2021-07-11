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NEW NORMAL WATCH: #311 WARNING FOR PARENTS FROM SOUTH DAKOTA STATE SENATOR JULIE FRYE-MUELLER
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181 views • July 11, 2021
A Shocking Revelation! Every country should check to see what these monsters can and can't do to children.
Credit to The New American
Alex Newman, Senior Editor for The New American magazine, talks with South Dakota State Senator Julie Frye-Mueller at the Red Pill Expo in Rapid City, South Dakota. A dedicated patriot, Senator Frye-Mueller details what she has found in school handbooks and issues a warning for all parents that these handbooks, if signed by parents, can give schools the legal go-ahead to perform "non-emergency" invasive physical exams on children that can even include exposure of private body parts and incision, insertion and injection into the body.
Source: https://rumble.com/vjl339-a-shocking-revelation-and-warning-for-parents-from-south-dakota-state-senat.html
Credit to The New American
Alex Newman, Senior Editor for The New American magazine, talks with South Dakota State Senator Julie Frye-Mueller at the Red Pill Expo in Rapid City, South Dakota. A dedicated patriot, Senator Frye-Mueller details what she has found in school handbooks and issues a warning for all parents that these handbooks, if signed by parents, can give schools the legal go-ahead to perform "non-emergency" invasive physical exams on children that can even include exposure of private body parts and incision, insertion and injection into the body.
Source: https://rumble.com/vjl339-a-shocking-revelation-and-warning-for-parents-from-south-dakota-state-senat.html
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