The Moho
May 1, 2024
Poisoned Mother Dog Scarified Herself In Tears Asking Passerby To Save Her Collapsed Puppy...
Puppy Nana & her mother was found by a lady on 7 Nov. Both are in critical situation due to poisoned badly. Nana's mother had cried for days asking for help. She is also weak and poisoned even worse. Local people said they're stray or abandoned recently. The mother and her little puppy tried to get food from bin but then some evil poisoned them. Nana collapsed in my vet, she got blood transfusion asap. Her mother health is very bad, but she kept caring Nana..
