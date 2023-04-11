[Nov 6, 2013] Quest 4 Truth Episode 14 (5.6K views on YouTube) [Quest4TruthShow]

In this episode, Doug Hamp and Rob Skiba pick up where they left off, this time, exploring the first 6 verses of Revelation chapter 3. They discuss the "seven spirits of God" and how the Holy Spirit fits with them and the concept of the Trinity. Is the Holy Spirit a "person" or the "breath of God"? What about the indwelling of the Holy Spirit vs the "upon" manifestation, which brings power through the gifts of the Spirit? Who is Jesus coming to "as a thief in the night"? They do their best to answer these questions and more in this exciting episode of Quest4Truth!





