Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett Tries to Blame Trump for Weak Jobs Report, But She's a Moron

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Democratic politician tried to blame the latest weak jobs report on the economic policies of President Donald Trump, but she was quickly and brutally rebuked on social media.
Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas retweeted a screenshot of the jobs report and tried to pin it on Trump, though he has only been in office for 17 days. The report said that only 140,000 jobs had been added to non-farm payrolls, while economists had expected 170,000 new jobs, according to a report.
SOURCE: https://x.com/JDRucker/status/1888140773570269246
Read More: https://www.theblaze.com/news/crockett-trump-jobs-report-mocked