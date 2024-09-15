Military Psychiatric Drug Racket - Mike Adams, Jim Mars, Ed Group, and others Expose the Insanity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Beyond forced Vaccines, the Military destroys soldier's and their families via Psychiatry Prescribed Drugs. If they survive deployment and combat, drugs will do the rest. Resistance is futile when they enforce mandates and threaten to ruin careers plus take away livelihoods. Such a sick and twisted use of American tax-payer money and lives. The DoD should be called the Department of Offense because they defend nothing or anyone except the Elite.