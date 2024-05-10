Create New Account
OBGYN Calls for Attorneys to Sue Institutions That Forced 'Dangerous' Covid Shots
OBGYN Calls for Attorneys to sue Institutions that forced 'Dangerous' Covid shots on Babies & Pregnant Women. Over 60,000 OBGYN's doctors choose to cave into the unelected globalist orders to give pregnant women these toxic shots. The doctors were paid by globalist to murder and injure innocent mothers and their babies. If they did not... they were told they would lose their medical license. This begs to question... who gave the globalist the authority to threaten doctors this way. The globalist are not doctors. The globalist are demanding 'Lock Step' obedience in order to achieve their 2030 agenda of 7 Billion dead by 2030.

Not only the elderly in nursing homes were targeted but babies in the womb... and everyone in between. Millions died and the clot shots were never stopped. And they are still going on.

Educating folks on this issue is vital. That is why I share these videos. Please watch and share far and wide. Thank you so very much! :)

The shots have basically sterilized most of humanity including both male and female. In your lifetime you will witness a stark drop in humanity. Already worldwide the shots have killed @ 1 Billion people and injured way more.

We simply must insist the shots stop... and those accountable for these crimes against humanity taken before an international criminal court... Nuremberg 2.0!

