302) O mundo é controlado por Nefilim [3] – Med Beds (camas médicas milagrosas)

Créditos ao canal Psinergy. Outubro 22, 2023.
Post rumble thoughts: (vídeo removido, este é uma versão compacta dessa postagem)
Referências:
Stefan Burns: https://www.youtube.com/@StefanBurns
Nanopore sequencing: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nanopore_sequencing
Bootstrapping: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bootstrapping_(statistics)
Computação omnipresente: https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Computa%C3%A7%C3%A3o_ub%C3%ADqua
Ubiquitous Network: https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/computer-science/ubiquitous-network
São Patrício da Irlanda: https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patr%C3%ADcio_da_Irlanda
Detectores
de neutrinos | 291) A tecnologia na Antárctida (Eric Hecker e a
Raytheon) :
https://www.brighteon.com/3f00482a-1583-4142-95ac-b19bd9f9b0da
288) BANALIDADE DO MAL e PROFUNDIDADE DO BEM (c/ errata) : https://www.brighteon.com/bee4a098-ca71-4c99-9985-2dd47e66b6c6
Canal de Tecnologia Emergente | nonvaxer420: https://rumble.com/user/nonvaxer420
IEEE SENSORS: Photonic Crystal Biosensors: https://rumble.com/v3tv0ca-ieee-sensors-photonic-crystal-biosensors.html
Biophotonics poised to make major breakthroughs in medicine – Science Nation: https://rumble.com/v3tv2ja-november-5-2023.html
I.T.U. United Nations Telecommunications Union, Ian F. Akyildiz 5G-6G-7G (THE E.M.F. TERRORISTS) What The PFIZER Lawfare (PSYOP) People Don't Want YOU Looking At! https://rumble.com/v3ks9wd-september-25-2023.html
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.