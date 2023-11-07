Create New Account
302) O mundo é controlado por Nefilim [3] – Med Beds (camas médicas milagrosas)
#ElectrosmogPortugal
Published 14 hours ago

Créditos ao canal Psinergy. Outubro 22, 2023.

Post rumble thoughts: (vídeo removido, este é uma versão compacta dessa postagem)


Referências:

Stefan Burns: https://www.youtube.com/@StefanBurns

Nanopore sequencing: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nanopore_sequencing

Bootstrapping: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bootstrapping_(statistics)

Computação omnipresente: https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Computa%C3%A7%C3%A3o_ub%C3%ADqua

Ubiquitous Network: https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/computer-science/ubiquitous-network

São Patrício da Irlanda: https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patr%C3%ADcio_da_Irlanda

Detectores de neutrinos | 291) A tecnologia na Antárctida (Eric Hecker e a Raytheon) :
https://www.brighteon.com/3f00482a-1583-4142-95ac-b19bd9f9b0da


288) BANALIDADE DO MAL e PROFUNDIDADE DO BEM (c/ errata) : https://www.brighteon.com/bee4a098-ca71-4c99-9985-2dd47e66b6c6


Canal de Tecnologia Emergente | nonvaxer420: https://rumble.com/user/nonvaxer420


IEEE SENSORS: Photonic Crystal Biosensors: https://rumble.com/v3tv0ca-ieee-sensors-photonic-crystal-biosensors.html

Biophotonics poised to make major breakthroughs in medicine – Science Nation: https://rumble.com/v3tv2ja-november-5-2023.html

I.T.U. United Nations Telecommunications Union, Ian F. Akyildiz 5G-6G-7G (THE E.M.F. TERRORISTS) What The PFIZER Lawfare (PSYOP) People Don't Want YOU Looking At! https://rumble.com/v3ks9wd-september-25-2023.html


Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/

