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Active Duty U.S. Army, "CJ" with Dr. Horace Drew on his ET/UFO Abduction Experience
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24 views • December 30, 2020
Tonight I am joined by "CJ" who is active US Army and had a ET/UFO experience with his wife and was possibly abducted.
Dr. Horace Drew goes through and shows what CJ saw and explains the messaging that was left.
Full Moon in 1 days.
I have patients with Parasites already starting to come out!
www.PatriotNutrition.com
For more info, www.TheRevolutionNetwork.com
https://linktr.ee/BraveTV
Dr. Horace Drew goes through and shows what CJ saw and explains the messaging that was left.
Full Moon in 1 days.
I have patients with Parasites already starting to come out!
www.PatriotNutrition.com
For more info, www.TheRevolutionNetwork.com
https://linktr.ee/BraveTV
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