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We Are Human Guinea Pigs: Big Pharma Never Tested Their Vaccines On Animals While 17 Million Minks Were Massacred in Denmark
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121 views • February 02, 2021
Jon Rappaport stated that when Big Pharma was testing the Wuhan Virus transmission they only used mice and another rodent. Normally they will use chimpanzee's. Dr. Simone Gold stated that they never tested animals either with the virus. Back in 2006 when they were testing the Sars Coronavirus she say's that they used Ferret's and then after the second jab of vaccine the Ferret's all passed away. Over in Denmark they thought that the Mink was transmitting the Virus so the Prime Minister rounded up as many Mink as she could and eventually massacred 17 million of them nation wide. With all the people dying around the world after they have been vaccinated it is all coming full circle. Human Being's are the true Guinea Pigs now that the vaccines are being jabbed into arms. Senior Citizens are being wiped out.
Related links:
https://greatgameindia.com/lawsuit-denmark-pm-covid-19/
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/01/28/coronavirus-animal-models-as-proof-of-infection-another-lie/
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Related links:
https://greatgameindia.com/lawsuit-denmark-pm-covid-19/
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/01/28/coronavirus-animal-models-as-proof-of-infection-another-lie/
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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