We Are Human Guinea Pigs: Big Pharma Never Tested Their Vaccines On Animals While 17 Million Minks Were Massacred in Denmark

Jon Rappaport stated that when Big Pharma was testing the Wuhan Virus transmission they only used mice and another rodent. Normally they will use chimpanzee's. Dr. Simone Gold stated that they never tested animals either with the virus. Back in 2006 when they were testing the Sars Coronavirus she say's that they used Ferret's and then after the second jab of vaccine the Ferret's all passed away. Over in Denmark they thought that the Mink was transmitting the Virus so the Prime Minister rounded up as many Mink as she could and eventually massacred 17 million of them nation wide. With all the people dying around the world after they have been vaccinated it is all coming full circle. Human Being's are the true Guinea Pigs now that the vaccines are being jabbed into arms. Senior Citizens are being wiped out.Related links:GlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)Global Agenda @RumbleFlote.app