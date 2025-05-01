BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bessent announces the deal with Ukraine has been signed
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
2 days ago

Bessent announces the deal with Ukraine has been signed. 

Video from last night.

Adding: US gov agreeement:

Treasury Announces Agreement to Establish United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sb0126

Adding:

According to Reuters, 40% of "Ukraine’s" rare earth metals are now under Russian control.

The report also notes that "mining analysts and economists say Ukraine currently has no commercially operational rare earth mines."

In addition, the article highlights several obstacles, including "inefficient and complex regulatory processes," "difficulty accessing geological data," and "difficulty obtaining land plots." It also states that any future projects would take years to develop and require significant upfront investment.

Turns out, Zelensky sold the idea of a goldmine — without the mine.

