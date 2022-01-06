Leaked Audio: Michigan AG says Destroy the Evidence or Face Criminal Prosecution

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Michigan AG Dana Nessel Sends Cease and Desist Order to Journalist Demanding He Erase His #DetroitLeaks Video Showing Voter Fraud Training — OR FACE CRIMINAL PROSECUTION
Poll Workers in Detroit are taught how to destroy ballots - this is a captured audio of a training session where they are caught bragging about stealing the vote in a variety of ways.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel sent a ‘cease and desist’ letter to Big League Politics about their exclusive content #DetroitLeaks that outlined poll worker training wherein workers were bragging about committing voter fraud in a variety of different ways.
The #DetroitLeaks reporting shows Detroit poll workers who were trained in how to lie, trained on how to handle ballot challenges from Trump supporters, told to call 911 on any challengers and to use COVID as an excuse to deny poll challengers access to view the ballots as they were being counted and tabulated.
Exclusive article at
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/insurrection-flashback-huge-exclusive-michigan-ag-dana-nessel-sends-cease-desist-order-journalist-demanding-erase-detroitleaks-video-showing-voter-fraud-training-face-cri/