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Decoding "The Magicians" (p1 of 2) Actual time spells wrapped in fictional time spells
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210 views • February 26, 2020
In this session recorded on February 16, 2020, Bob and Aaron begin decoding "The Magicians" 5.05 "Apocalypse? Now?!" and 5.06 "Oops!...I Did it Again"
It's the real practice of time reset ritual concealed and revealed in the fictional practice of time reset ritual!
Time-binding the dramatic illustration of the reset of time on the full moon - the 13th day of the month!
https://www.syfy.com/themagicians/episodes/season/5/episode/5/apocalypse-now
https://www.syfy.com/themagicians/episodes/season/5/episode/6/oopsi-did-it-again
https://www.mooninfo.org/moon-phases/full-moon-2020.html
Choose Jerusalem, Israel, as a location. The Full Moon is almost always on the 13th day of a biblical month.
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
It's the real practice of time reset ritual concealed and revealed in the fictional practice of time reset ritual!
Time-binding the dramatic illustration of the reset of time on the full moon - the 13th day of the month!
https://www.syfy.com/themagicians/episodes/season/5/episode/5/apocalypse-now
https://www.syfy.com/themagicians/episodes/season/5/episode/6/oopsi-did-it-again
https://www.mooninfo.org/moon-phases/full-moon-2020.html
Choose Jerusalem, Israel, as a location. The Full Moon is almost always on the 13th day of a biblical month.
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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