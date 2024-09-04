BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Commento intelligente 04 Settembre 2024
Dino Tinelli
Dino Tinelli
229 followers
50 views • 8 months ago

Il Secolare Nuovo Ordine del Male https://www.amazon.it/dp/B0DFVM1KWH?ref_=pe_93986420_774957520


Copiate ed incollate sopra il browser questo link per vedere tutti i video https://www.tinelli.eu/indice.html


Per supportare il canale https://www.PayPal.Me/DinoTinelli


Playlist La Storia Perduta della Terra piana

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwXAjdCy08whTzCJdHV86rot75H1g2X9D

https://www.tinelli.eu/indice.html


AMAZON: LIBRO DI DINO TINELLI "IL RISVEGLIO" Su Amazon


https://www.tinelli.eu

Keywords
terra pianaterra piattaorizzontecurvatura
