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How the Ozone Treatment Center Produces Superior Patient Outcomes
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180 views • September 28, 2020
In this interview, Medical Director of The Ozone Treatment Center, Genita M. Mason, explains in depth about the medical value and biochemical orthomolecular rehabilitation each treatment at her clinic promotes and how they work synergistically to build on each other which provides the best possible outcome you can achieve - this is why OTC creates superior patient outcomes! She also explains which supplements we use at OTC and why we provide exclusively organic supplements and nourishment during treatment. She also creates an individual targeted nutritional therapy for each client to practice when they go home to not only maintain the health they leave with which protects their investment, but builds on it daily!
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