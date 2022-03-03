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A Putin interview? Joe Rogan, Alex Jones, Mike Adams, President Trump...Be an Historical Event.
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260 views • March 03, 2022
The USA government has been and is lying to the American people more so now than ever. The picture they hope to project about the Russia/Ukraine conflict is a bucket of lies. And they expect us, the American people, to believe them, just like you did the Russian Hoax, The Clinton emails, the Janiary 6th asssault on the nations capitol, Comey's cover-up. And these are only a drop in the bucket...Are you going to remain fool at their hidden agendas or wake up and fight against them?
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