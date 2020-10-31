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These brave doctors are calling for Nuremberg trials to be held for all of those responsible for covid #CrimesAgainstHumanity
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94 views • October 31, 2020
These brave doctors are calling for Nuremberg trials to be held for all of those responsible for the official Covid information and the Governments authorities pushing the lies and fearmongering - all health "experts" so called "pundits", all policemen & other order followers helping Cabal to destroy our world WILL BE HELD TO ACCOUNT for their crimes!
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