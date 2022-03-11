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TruNews Presents New World Tech Week Blurred Lines: Augmented Reality in Everyday Life
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27 views • March 11, 2022
Augmented reality and mixed reality can be described as a user’s virtual experience combined with what they physically see, hear, feel or smell and the world around them, but sometimes this can be too much for any one person to process. IoT devices capture enormous amounts of data from the physical world and AR can compile all that data, analyzing it and providing back a condensed set of data to the physical world for people to view and interact with. Join us for this panel discussion on how AR can be used to improve safety, increase efficiency, share knowledge, and deliver real business benefits.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/11/22.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/11/22.
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