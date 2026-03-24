The Most Overlooked Superfood: Algae with Dr. Catharine Arnston

What if one of the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet… isn’t even in your diet?

Autumn sits down with Catharine Arnston, PhD, founder of ENERGYbits®, to explore one of the most overlooked tools in modern nutrition: algae.

What started as a mission to help her sister after a cancer diagnosis led Catharine into decades of research on a food that is over 60% protein, contains 40+ vitamins and minerals, and has been endorsed by organizations like NASA and the United Nations.

And yet… most people have never considered it.

In this conversation, we break down:

• Why algae is one of the most nutrient-dense foods in the world

• The difference between spirulina and chlorella

• How algae supports energy, detoxification, and brain function

• Why modern diets are missing key nutrients

• The role of algae in gut health and recovery

• What to look for in a high-quality algae product

This episode isn’t about adding more complexity. It’s about simplifying your approach to health and understanding that sometimes the most powerful solutions have been here all along.

Because when you know better… you can do better.

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